New Canvas expands into games with launch of NC Play

Byron Bay and LA-based XR studio New Canvas is officially expanding into games, launching new gaming and publishing subdivision NC Play.

The move is designed to translate New Canvas’ XR IP into story-driven game formats across mobile, browsers and PCs, with its first title expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

NC Play will be focused on browser games, avatar-led social experiences and mobile-first interactive stories that are accessible to a broad audience. It is designing flagship titles that “appear recognisable, comprehensible and fun” and like New Canvas, will prioritise underrepresented narratives. .

“We’re building on our passion for immersive and broadening our horizons in the broader interactive space,” said co-founder and CEO Nathan Anderson.

“We’re expanding the ecosystem to bring more people into these story worlds through more digital touchpoints. Ultimately, NC Play makes New Canvas more agile, more scalable and better positioned to adapt to the increasingly blended worlds of gaming, entertainment and social experience.”

New Canvas chief strategy officer Wadooah Wali added that NC Play was designed to “future-proof” its storytelling while also “tapping into underserved global audiences that are digital-first and socially native.”

“Our content has always been about emotional depth and connection. NC Play extends that into everyday spaces—your browser, your phone, your social connections,” she said.

Last year, New Canvas announced it was working with Elliot Page’s Pageboy Productions and MA Productions to produce VR series When Brooklyn Was Queer, directed by Emmy-winner Yasmin Elayat. The series was one of 16 immersive projects selected for the Venice Gap-Financing Market at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, and a two-minute prototype was launched in February.

In November 2023, Screen Australia announced New Canvas would receive development funding for a second season of its series Lustration. Created by Ryan Griffen, the first iteration was financed by Meta and screened at both SXSW and Venice.