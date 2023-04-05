New Canvas’ virtual reality series Lustration is among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, included in the Best Narrative Experience in the Metaverse, Immersive and Virtual category.

Now in their 27th year, the Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) to honour excellence on the internet across video, social media, websites, apps, games, VR, and podcasts.

The organisation comprises a range of industry experts, including DJ and producer Questlove; fashion designer Tan France; television personality and author Natalie Guzman; writer and social commentator Roxanne Gay; and writer, director, and actor Quinta Brunson, among others.

Having been chosen from nearly 14,000 projects, Lustration, written and created by Ryan Griffen, is also in line for the Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted for by the public.

New Canvas CEO and executive producer Nathan Anderson said the nomination was a testament to the quality of Griffen’s work.

“We are so grateful to the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences judging committee for recognising Lustration as one of the five prestigious finalists and we are proud to have this groundbreaking story recognised among the other worthy nominees in this category,” he said.

“Especially considering we are one of the only independent productions nominated, up against some much bigger companies and studios.”

Lustration is a four-part fantasy noir that follows a group of characters whose stories are mysteriously intertwined in both the real world and the afterlife. As the characters’ stories unfold and intersect, it is revealed the lengths some will go to in the name of love, while uncovering a conspiracy so vast it has impacted every facet of existence.

Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective and can be experienced from different vantage points. Voice actors for the project include Kevin Conroy, Grey Griffin, Dante Basco, Tamlyn Tomita, Shakira Clanton, Kelton Pell, and Hunter-Page Lochard.

Created and produced in partnership with Meta, the series was produced by Taryne Laffar and Carolina Sorensen, with Anderson executive producing with Griffen, Wolfgang Bylsma, and Conroy.

After having its world premiere at last year’s SXSW, Lustration was made available on Meta Quest’s Oculus TV and was showcased in the Venice Immersive section of the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which coincided with the launch of NFTs for the project.

Webby Awards president Claire Graves said the VR series was among those setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the internet.

“It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year,” she said.

Winners for the 27th Webby Awards will be announced April 25 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Votes can be cast for the Webby People’s Voice Award here.