New Canvas teams with Diana Glenn, Sarah Goodes for VR noir thriller ‘Coltrane’

Byron Bay and Los Angeles-based XR studio New Canvas has partnered with Diana Glenn and Sarah Goodes’ Jacaranda Productions for five-part VR noir series Coltrane, currently in advanced development.

Glenn, an actress known for roles in series such as The Slap and Carla Cametti PD, will voice the lead role of ex-San Francisco PD cop Veronica Coltrane, whose POV the audience will experience. The character is a disgraced detective-turned-private-investigator who is pulled into a spiralling conspiracy after a surveillance job turns deadly.

Coltrane is set in Hong Kong, more than a decade after the transfer of the territory’s ownership from Britain to China. It will unfold in a branching first-person narrative where memory can’t be trusted and every choice could mean the difference between justice and betrayal.

The team have a VR prototype, story outline and draft script for the first episode.

Concept art for ‘Coltrane’.

“Coltrane is a high-stakes character study embedded as a crime thriller,” said Glenn.

“It’s a layered and emotionally rich journey and I’m thrilled to invite audiences inside Veronica’s brilliant and complicated mind and life, where they’ll navigate uncertainty, adventure and truth right alongside her.”

Goodes, whose background is in directing for theatre, will bring a live-stage sensibility to the project.

“We’re interested in how immersive storytelling can bridge the gap between our biological and technological selves,” she said.

“This is a world where your emotional responses shape the narrative.”

New Canvas co-founder Nathan Canvas serves as XR showrunner, with fellow co-founder Wadooah Wali executive producer. Reggie Ba-Pe is also an EP.

Jenevieve Chang is attached as a writer, with Ellen Jurik on board as narrative game designer.

New Canvas has a background in the noir genre, having previously produced VR Noir, a pilot originally released in 2016 and featured as part of Vivid Sydney’s official program. That project was produced by Anderson during his tenure at Start Beyond, and then later acquired as part of New Canvas’ portfolio when the studio was spun out in 2020. On release, VR Noir earned over 500,000 downloads on Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard.

Concept art for ‘Coltrane’.

“Coltrane builds on the foundation we laid with VR Noir, but this time we’re going deeper – emotionally, psychologically, and interactively,” said Anderson.

“We are really excited to be working with Sarah and Diana on this project. We think that live theatre has so much to offer the immersive narrative format and will be critical to helping shape sophisticated stories that can capture mainstream audiences.”

A first-look teaser and promotional stills are slated for release later this year. New Canvas is in early discussions with potential technology partners and will be looking to finalise a target platform and distribution model as it moves into production.