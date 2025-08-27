New children’s series from Media Word Pictures, Easy Tiger set to screen on the ABC in 2026

The ABC, Screen Australia, and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) have used the Australian Children’s Content Summit to unveil two new children’s series – Media Word Pictures’ animated sitcom Happy House and Easy Tiger’s live-action comedy Caper Crew.

Co-created and written by Alix Beane and Marisa Nathar, Happy House is set in a world where internet-famous animals are the creators of their own adorable viral content. The series follows a crew of teen animal content creators as they navigate friendships, rivalries, and awkward crushes, all while juggling the pressures of being teens in the digital age. Media World Pictures is producing the series, which will feature animation from 12field Animation and be directed by Kelly Lynagh. VicScreen is supporting production.

In Caper Crew, Amelia and Kai Delaney’s quiet lives are upended when their con-artist grandmother Queenie mysteriously turns up, teaching them the art of the grift – sparking their hunt for the priceless Woodspring Nug.

The first children’s series from Easy Tiger, Caper Crew stars Isabella Zhang, Caitlin Neimotko, Luka Sero, and Tevita Hau. Guy Edmonds is the set-up director, working with directors Stef Smith and Shelly Lauman. Keith Thompson, Matthew Whittet, Amy Stewart, Jack Yabsley, and Erica Harrison wrote the series, which Screen NSW is supporting.

Both series have major production investment from Screen Australia and the ACTF, which will also distribute. They will air on ABC in 2026.

ABC screen director Jennifer Collins said the two new series showcased the broadcaster’s commitment to “world-class children’s stories”.

“Happy House dives into content-creator culture with sharp humour and fun, and Caper Crew brings mystery and mayhem with a uniquely Australian quirkiness,” she said.

ACTF head of content, Bernadette O’Mahony, said the two projects were “fresh, clever and original and are set to become family favourites”.

“Happy House is a hilarious and whip-smart animation that kids will relate to, while Caper Crew is a quirky and comedy-led live-action series that will keep audiences guessing,” she said.

“Both series are high on laughs and will resonate with audiences here and globally.”

Screen Australia’s director of narrative content, Louise Gough, said the series would “extend the canon of high-quality Australian stories for children here and around the world.”

“We’re excited to support Easy Tiger’s first foray into children’s content with Caper Crew, a live-action series full of adventure and heart, set to captivate kids and parents alike,” she said.

“Media World Pictures’ animation Happy House offers a timely look at happiness in a contemporary online world, in a fun and adorable way.”