New event addressing mental health in the arts to be held in Brisbane this month

Social enterprise Hey Mate will bring together creatives, producers, educators, and leaders from across Queensland this month for a sector-wide discussion on mental health in the arts.

Delivered in partnership with the Museum of Brisbane, and supported by the Queensland Mental Health Commission, Creative Conversations: Mental Wellbeing & The Arts includes a 60-minute panel discussion featuring QMusic director of operations Sarah Farnsworth, Queensland Theatre chief executive Criena Gehrke, Museum of Brisbane director of engagement Sarah Harvey, producer and JMC Film and TV lecturer Bobbi-Lea Dionysius and Australasian Dance Collective associate artistic director Jaime Redfern. There will also be an audience Q&A and informal networking over refreshments.

Earlier this year, Dionysius and Griffith Film School associate professor Peter Hegedüs released the results of a two-year study assessing the state of mental health in workers across the film and television industry.

Of the 1300 respondents, half reported racing against impossible deadlines, while 57 per cent described themselves as completely drained by day’s end. The burnout levels of those in the industry were also found to mirror those found in healthcare professionals.

Hey Mate founder Aimee Davies said the upcoming event is a chance to have a conversation that the industry has “needed for a long time”.

“We know from both research and lived experience that burnout, anxiety, and instability are widespread in the arts, and this event is about facing that head-on, together,” she said.

“But it’s also about hope. There are solutions. There are people who care. There are ways we can shift the culture, and this is one step toward that.”

Creative Conversations: Mental Wellbeing & The Arts will take place from 5.30pm-8pm at the Museum of Brisbane on Wednesday, June 18. Find more information about how to attend here.