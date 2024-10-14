New report outlines dire state of creative workers’ mental health

Production
Almost one-fifth of all creative workers are earning an annual income that sits below the poverty, which is contributing to increased feelings of anxiety and depression, according to a new report by Australian music industry charity Support Act.

The report was based on a survey of more than 1500 music and broader creative workers who cited issues with the high cost of living, low levels of creative industry income, burnout and fatigue, job insecurity, a lack of opportunities due to venue closures and festival cancellations, as wel...