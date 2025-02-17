New roles for Alexandra Cameron, Vanilla Tupu at Wooden Horse

Production company Wooden Horse has made two new appointments from within its ranks, promoting Alexandra Cameron and Vanilla Tupu to head of production and co-producer and development manager, respectively.

Cameron joined Wooden Horse as a development and production co-ordinator in 2019, before stepping into an associate producer role for The Clearing for Disney + and Mother and Son S1, for the ABC. She served as co-producer on season two of the show, currently in post-production.

As part of the newly created role, she will act as co-producer on selected productions, based primarily at the company’s Melbourne office, while also taking on the senior position as head of production nationally, working alongside joint CEOs, Jude Troy and Richard Finlayson and the Wooden Horse team to shepherd projects into production.

“Alexandra’s new role recognises her incredible commitment to the work we do and her potential as a leader,” Troy and Finlayson said.

The pair also praised new development manager Tupu, who joined Wooden Horse in February 2023 following a role as line producer on Netflix’s documentary ONEFOUR: Against All Odds.

“Vanilla is a talented and energetic executive, and her new role will see her take on increased responsibility across our growing development slate,” they said.

Wooden Horse has offices in Melbourne and Brisbane, the latter led by executive producer Matt Okine. Coming up for the company is new tech-thriller Dark Mode from Safe Home creator and writer Anna Barnes, with the project moving forward under the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative.