New roles for Dan Taylor, Cailah Scobie, Hamish Turner as Nine announces streaming and broadcast leadership team

Stan acting managing director Dan Taylor will now oversee the streamer as executive director as part of Nine’s new broadcast and streaming pillar.

The company has unveiled the leadership team for the division, which was announced in January as one of three sections alongside publishing and marketplaces for its updated operating model.

Of the other appointments, director of television Michael Healy is executive director of entertainment, Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie is executive director of entertainment and content acquisitions, and Nine and 9Now head of programming Hamish Turner is executive director for Channel 9, 9 multi-channels and 9Now.

News and current affairs director Fiona Dear, director of sport Brent Williams, and radio managing director Tom Malone will continue to oversee their respective fields as executive directors, with Dear’s remit now applying across all brands.

Nine has appointed state managing directors Kylie Blucher (Queensland), WA (Clive Bingwa), and SA (Sean O’Brien) to enable the growth of streaming and broadcast businesses in those markets.

It is also set to commence recruiting for the newly created roles of chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer.

In unveiling the changes, set to take effect from July 1, Nine streaming and broadcast managing director Amanda Laing said there was “immense opportunity” to drive growth for the Nine Group.

“While Nine’s streaming and broadcast brands have enjoyed independent success, our strength lies in the power of the Nine Group and today’s changes are the first step in unlocking that potential,” she said.

“We’re lucky enough to have some of the industry’s top talent, and I’m excited to leverage their experience across our streaming and broadcast brands.”

All roles will report directly to Laing.

