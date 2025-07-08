New SDIN data shows diversity gaps for people with disability, Asian and African backgrounds

Disabled people and those of Asian and African heritage remain underrepresented across the Australian screen industry, as do First Nations people behind the camera, according to data from the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network (SDIN).

The organisation has released its Everyone Counts 2.0 report, presenting diversity data for 12,900 on and off-screen contributor roles, filled by 6,976 unique individuals, working across 395 Australian TV and film projects completed in the three financial years from July 2021 to June 2024.

It is the second report on diversity in Australian screen production using data from The Everyone Project’s online tool. It follows 2022’s Everyone Counts: Preliminary data on diversity in the Australian screen industry from The Everyone Project, which attracted responses from 2,811 cast and crew across 70 TV and film productions in 2021–22.

The report examines representation both on and off screen of women, First Nations people, people with disability, LGBQA+, transgender, intersex, and gender diverse people, primary carers, people aged over 55 years, the ethnicity and socio-economic status of respondents, and people who speak languages other than English at home.

(Image: SDIN)

Among the key findings from the 2023/24 data are that First Nations people continue to be well-represented in on-screen roles (4.2 per cent) but under-represented in off-screen roles (2 per cent) compared to the population benchmark (3.8 per cent). While rates of First Nations representation have declined in roles counted since 2021–22, the report notes it was unlikely to be reflective of a significant trend due to the small size of this group relative to the overall sample.

Despite a narrow improvement from the previous report, disabled people continue to be well under-represented compared to the population benchmark (21 per cent) both on screen (12 per cent) and behind the camera (6.8 per cent).

The data indicates under-representation for individuals with Asian (10 per cent) and African (1.4 per cent) ancestries/ethnicities across all screen roles, while people of European (37 per cent) and Anglo-Celtic (56 per cent) ancestries/ethnicities continue to be over-represented.

Also maintaining strong representation are LGBQA+ people, whose on-screen (18 per cent) and off-screen (19 per cent) presence is above the population benchmark, albeit slightly lower among roles counted through The Everyone Project in 2022–23.

For the first time, the report presented data on socio-economic status, finding that people who perceived their socioeconomic status growing up as below average or least advantaged are under-represented in screen industry roles (14 per cent) and the talent pool (15 per cent).

The report comes as the SDIN transitions to its new administrative home, having launched in 2017 under its original host Australian Film and Television Radio School (AFTRS), before moving to the South Australian Film Corporation in 2022.

From this month, SDIN will be hosted by The Everyone Project under a model where the executive functions of the SDIN continue to be managed by the agreement of member organisations, which include free-to-air broadcasters, Amazon Prime Video, ASTRA, Free TV Australia, Screen Australia, the state screen agencies, Screen Producers Australia (SPA), the Australian Directors’ Guild, the Casting Guild of Australia and AFTRS.

The Everyone Project continues to operate independently, including managing the industry survey tool and working with the sector to boost its adoption.

The SDIN will also continue to coordinate the judging of the SDIN Award, presented annually at the SPA Awards.

Outgoing co-chairs, Monash University head of film, screen, and culture Olivia Khoo and independent producer Loani Arman, who have led the organisation for the last two years, said Everyone Counts 2.0 celebrated the achievements of its members but also provided an important prompt to look closely at where more work needs to be done.

“Having data on diversity in our screen productions will enable members, and hopefully the industry at large, to make practical changes and identify common goals to work towards,” they said.

“The SDIN is committed to supporting the continued diversity of Australian stories and ensuring those telling Australian stories reflect the communities they represent.”

The Everyone Project founder Adam Smith said his organisation was pleased to take on a new role supporting the administration of the SDIN.

“As The Everyone Project continues to grow and evolve, we are pleased to note a continual increase in participation over the past three years, demonstrating SDIN members’ committed to increasing diversity and inclusion at all levels,” he said.

See the full report here.