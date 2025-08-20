New Zealand’s Firefly Films rebrands to Velvet Moss

New Zealand film and television production company Firefly Films will now be known as Velvet Moss as it moves forward with a slate that includes Nathalie Boltt’s New Zealand-Canadian co-production Holy Days and Alex Liu’s God Bless You, Mr Kopu.

Founded in 2014 by producer Emma Slade, the company’s recent credits include Ant Timpson’s Bookworm, Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett’s Uproar, and David Farrier’s documentary Mister Organ, later picked up by Netflix.

It is currently in post-production on Holy Days, a film based on beloved author Dame Joy Cowley’s novel of the same name that stars Judy Davis, Jacki Weaver, and Miriam Margolyes. The film will premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival in the Industry Selects section.

Coming up is God Bless You, Mr Kopu, currently in pre-production, which follows a meek and desperate Tongan man who finds himself losing touch with reality after partnering with a successful but nefarious white salesman who uses short-term hypnosis to swindle people of their cash.

The company also developing a slate of upcoming features, including New Zealand/Australian co-production Spinners, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by John Sheedy, Christian Rivers’ Web, Stuart McKenzie and Miranda Harcourt’s Here At the End of the World We Learn to Dance, Ant Timpson’s The Salamander Lives Twice, and John Gilbert’s Upham, as well as television projects, Nocturnal and Miss Benson’s Beetle.

Slade said the rebrand heralded the next step for the “bold, collaborative, and creatively mature company” as it entered its second decade.

“The name captures both the elegance and resilience at the heart of our kaupapa [guiding principles],” she said.

“Over the years, we’ve built strong local and international relationships with quality partners who value integrity and excellence – and we’re excited to keep growing that network as we enter this new chapter. We’re very grateful to everyone who has supported Firefly along the way, and we look forward to making more fabulous work as Velvet Moss.”

Velvet Moss continues to work closely with long-standing collaborators, including Kahurangi Toi Atea, and the creative community that shaped its early years under the Firefly Films banner.