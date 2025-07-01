New Zombie-land: How Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’ ended up across the Tasman

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Zealand has welcomed many mythical beings to its shores over the past three decades, ranging from demigods and a warrior princess to hobbits, elves, orcs, dwarves, and wizards.

The country has now added zombies, aliens, vampires, and werewolves to the list with the production of Disney Channel Original Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The fourth installment of the Zombies franchise, a Bloor Street Production, made its way to the land of the long white cloud last May from Canada, becoming one first p...