Swayam Bhatia, Malachi Barton and Mekonnen Knife lead a dance sequence for 'Zombies 4: Dawn of hte Vampires' (Image: Disney/Matt Klitscher) SWAYAM BHATIA, MALACHI BARTON, MEKONNEN KNIFE

New Zombie-land: How Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’ ended up across the Tasman

·
New ZealandNewsTV & Streaming
·

New Zealand has welcomed many mythical beings to its shores over the past three decades, ranging from demigods and a warrior princess to hobbits, elves, orcs, dwarves, and wizards.

The country has now added zombies, aliens, vampires, and werewolves to the list with the production of Disney Channel Original Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The fourth installment of the Zombies franchise, a Bloor Street Production, made its way to the land of the long white cloud last May from Canada, becoming one first p...