Newen Connect seeks impactful Australian stories for international market at SPA Connect

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

French company Newen Connect will look for impactful 6 x 60-minute Australian screen stories within clear genres such as crime, sci-fi, or period dramas at this year’s SPA Connect marketplace.

“We’re quite open,” Newen Connect vice president of acquisitions and co-productions, Josephine Fontaine, said during a recent SPA online session.

“It’s got to be distinctive in some way to cut through all the other series being distrib...