Next chapter of ‘Insidious’ horror franchise begins filming in Melbourne

The sixth film in Blumhouse’s Insidious franchise is coming to life in Melbourne.

Directed by Jacob Chase, who also wrote the script with David Leslie Johnson, the project will shoot in Camberwell, Essendon, and Kensington to replicate its New England setting, as well as utilising Docklands Studios Melbourne’s Stage 6.

It comes 15 years after the franchise’s debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010. Powered by the Australian pair James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who directed and wrote, respectively, the supernatural film centred on a family that looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further.

The Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films horror series has since grossed more than US$740 million worldwide, more than a third of which came from the fifth film, 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door, which garnered US$190 million.

Wan and Whannell are on board as producers of the next film, a Sony Pictures and Blumhouse production, alongside Jason Blum and Oren Peli, with Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Johnson executive producing.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Insidious stalwart Lin Shaye is set to return to the cast as Elise Rainier, appearing alongside Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Island Austin, and Victorian Laura Gordon.

The production was attracted to the state through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Rebate and is also accessing the Federal Government’s Location Offset with the expectation it will inject more than $29 million into the Victorian economy, generating more than 513 jobs for Victorians, including 205 crew with 14 locals in Head of Department roles. Servo is providing production services.

Blum said producers were grateful for the support they’d received from the local film community.

“Melbourne is an incredible city for filmmaking — its mix of world-class crews, cutting-edge facilities, and rich creative culture made it the perfect home for our next Insidious film,” he said.

As someone who grew up in Melbourne, Whannell said it was a dream to bring an Insidious film back to his hometown.

“The city offers such a versatile backdrop and incredible filmmaking talent — I can’t wait for audiences to see how it elevates the film,” he said.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister said productions like the sixth Insidious film were “big business” for the state.

“Created by Victorians, Insidious is a franchise that has captured the imagination and attention of audiences around the world and is a testament to the depth of creative talent we export to the world,” he said.





