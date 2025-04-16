NFSA digitises archival Australian music television footage for new collection

The National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) has launched a new online collection centred on Australian music television from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Available via the NFSA’s digital platform, the collection contains footage from television programs of days gone by, interviews from major international artists, and the early careers of renowned Australian music icons.

Among the highlights are Kylie and Dannii Minogue’s early performances and a House of Hits interview with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

NFSA chief curator Meagan Loader said the collection aimed to celebrate “the pre-streaming era when music television was the heartbeat of pop culture”.

“This collection explores music TV as a cultural phenomenon, from the 1960s, when Australia was just learning to groove, to the Noughties when the line between backstage and broadcast blurred,” she said.

Other notable content from the collection incudes:

ABC’s Rage

Nightmoves

Go!!, hosted by Johnny Young

The Lorrae Desmond Show

Launch of Songlines

John Farnham on Happening ’72

Channel 9’s Boomeride

Thank God It’s Friday at the Zoo

Seven Network’s Sing Sing Sing, in which Roy Orbison performs ‘Crying’

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie interviewing Japanese new wave singer Sandii

Yumi Stynes on the hunt for Iggy Pop

Ted Mulry Gang’s ‘It’s All Over Now’ and John Paul Young’s ‘Keep On Smiling’ live performances from 1976.

Find the collection here.