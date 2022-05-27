With SBS preparing to select its second group of participants for the Emerging Writers Incubator, one of the program’s inaugural members has shared her experience of the nationwide initiative, describing it as “life-changing”.

Cassandra Nguyen is in the midst of a 12-month paid placement with independent production company Komixx Entertainment Australia, having been chosen as one of six candidates for the incubator, which is designed to support practitioners from backgrounds and experiences underrepresented in the Australian industry.

A graduate of Curtin University, Nguyen had worked mainly in short films while also spending time as a news studio director prior to taking on the placement.

She said although the learning curve at Perth studio had been steep, the opportunities were multi-faceted.

“I’ve been able to just work across their slate and read all the different submission materials that the company receives, but also get a better understanding of the development process, from the very beginning of an idea to kind of at that point where it’s ready to go into production,” she said.

Headquartered in London, where it was founded in 2007, Kommix has since expanded to Los Angeles, and in 2017, opened an Asia Pacific office based in Perth.

The company’s credits include Netflix’s popular Kissing Booth franchise, as well Australian children’s action-adventure television series, Itch.

As part of her placement, Nguyen said she had the opportunity to not only contribute notes and consult with Komixx managing director Amanda Morrison on incoming projects but also take the next steps in her own work.

“It’s been really nice to get their take on my ideas,” she said.

“There’s been some really good feedback on craft areas and things to improve, such as character arcs and season arcs.

“It’s probably a bit cliche to say but one of the biggest things I’ve learned is that writing is (about) rewriting in that there’s always a lot of room for improvement and you can always work towards a better version of the story that you’re trying to tell.”

Going forward, Nguyen has two television series in early development, one of which is a rom-com and the other a children’s program.

She hoped to continue working in the screenwriting and development space following the conclusion of her placement, having gained confidence from being able to focus solely on her craft.

“It’s incredibly valuable to be able to commit 12 months to improve your screenwriting, but also to have the support there, so you can do basic things like paying your bills,” she said.

It’s a fate that awaits this year’s Screenwest-supported candidate, who will cross the country to take up residence at Rake and Jack Irish producer Easy Tiger in NSW.

Other companies taking part this year include Brindle Films, Highview Productions,

Hoodlum Entertainment, Jungle Entertainment, and Sweetshop & Green.

Nguyen had some pragmatic words of advice for the next round of applicants, regardless of whether they were successful,

“Just keep writing,” she said.

“It’s been a strange old time and I guess if you need to rest, then rest, but after that, please keep writing,” she said.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by early August, with placements in host companies due to commence later this year.