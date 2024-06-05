Nicholas Verso to work with Invention Studios, Fremantle on new film about Scott Johnson murder case

A new feature about the multi-decade murder investigation of Scott Johnson is in the works, with Nicholas Verso attached to write and direct.

A Fremantle and Invention Studios production, The Surface of Venus will centre on the case of the young US man who was found sprawled below a cliff on a rugged beach at Sydney’s North Head in 1988. While Police initially ruled his death to be a suicide, Scott’s brother Steve Johnson wasn’t convinced, believing his sibling had been killed as part of a series of gay-bashing murders in Sydney in the 1980s and ’90s.

More than three decades after the body was found, an arrest was made, with 49-year-old Scott White initially pleading guilty to murder before changing his plea to manslaughter, for which he received a nine-year sentence last year. The case has helped to unveil a secret history of more than 50 possible murders of gay men by homophobic mobs in Australia since the 1970s.

Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza are producing for Invention Studios.

Steve Johnson’s quest for justice was previously explored in Blackfella Films and Show of Force miniseries Never Let Him Go, awarded Best Documentary/Factual Series at the Australian International Documentary Awards in March.

Verso is currently shooting Invisible Boys, an adaptation of the best-selling Australian queer novel for streaming service, Stan.