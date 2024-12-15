Nick Pappas appointed to SBS board

South Sydney Rabbitohs chairman and president of the Hellenic Initiative’s Australian chapter, Nick Pappas, will serve as an executive non-director on the SBS board for a five-year term, following the departure of Peeyush Gupta in October.

Pappas holds chair and directorship positions across various sectors, including the Bank of Sydney, and was formerly on the Board of Trustees for the Powerhouse Museum. He also has extensive experience in the legal industry, having worked as a commercial litigation lawyer for 40 years, and is director of Sydney’s Hellenic Club and Melbourne’s Hellenic Museum.

In 2013, Pappas was appointed to the General Division of the Order of Australia for services to the Arts, Rugby League, and the Greek-Australian community.



His SBS board appointment was recommended by the independent Nomination Panel as part of a merit-based appointment process.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said she looked forward to working with Pappas and the SBS Board on “continuing to achieve excellence in Australian broadcasting into the future”.

“The SBS has a long history of producing and broadcasting content that is informative and entertaining and reflects a modern, multicultural Australia.

“The SBS Board plays an important role in ensuring the SBS fulfils its charter to contribute to the diversity of Australian broadcasting and digital media services, as well as promoting awareness and understanding of Australian cultural, linguistic, and ethnic diversity.”

The SBS board comprises non-executive directors Cassandra Wilkinson, Katrina Rathie, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Andrew Lu, Peeyush Gupta, and Vic Alhadeff on the board, which also includes chair George Savvides, deputy chair Christine Zeitz, and SBS managing director James Taylor.







