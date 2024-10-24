Nicole Delprado and Kate Separovich’s ‘Fox Hunt’ selected for Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative

An eight-part crime series centred on an investigator who navigates the line between hunter and hunted will receive $100,000 in development funding as part of the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative.

Written by Nicole Delprado, who is producing alongside Kate Separovich, Fox Hunt follows the enigmatic Mackenzie Fox, who resurfaces after a five-year absence. Despite a secretive past and city full of adversaries hungry for revenge, she remains determined to solve any case that comes her way.

Screen Australia and Dynamic Television, based in LA, are each contributing $50,000 to bring the Pike Salto and Lake Martin Films production to life. The latter will also work closely with the creatives behind the project.

Separovich, whose other credits include 2023 West Coast Visions recipient Proclivitas, said on LinkedIn that she and Delprado were developing “an Australian story for the world, not just Australians”, adding the pair were “having so much fun” with the project

Screen Australia’s narrative content director Louise Gough said Fox Hunt brought a fresh perspective to the thriller genre.

“Nicole Delprado’s unique vision, combined with the dynamic character of Mackenzie Fox, offers audiences a compelling narrative infused with wit and intensity,” she said.

“We and the team at Dynamic Television are proud to support such innovative storytelling that highlights Australia’s creative talent on the international stage.”

Dynamic’s president for Global Scripted Television Carrie Stein said the series was exactly what the company was looking for from the initiative.

“The pilot script instantly grabbed our attention because of its undeniable central character who’s mysterious, flawed, brash and has a fantastic and surprising back story that comes to light slowly and suspensefully in service of the present-day season-long mystery,” she said

Find more information on the Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative here.