NIDA announces $50,000 Netflix Specialist Make-Up Scholarship

NIDA has teamed up with Netflix to provide $50,000 in scholarship funding to a First Nations or person of colour student studying NIDA’s Diploma of Screen and Media (Specialist Make-Up Services) in 2026.

The one-year course provides internationally recognised training led by industry experts, with students learning to bring authentic on-screen characters to life through multiple styling and application techniques, along with the importance of maintaining continuity throughout a production. The course also offers hands-on opportunities for makeup design, hair styling, preparing wigs, and designing makeup special effects and prosthetics. The funding covers academic fees, travel, and living expenses.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said the institute was committed to providing industry-ready training that supports the next generation of creatives with the skills they need to thrive.

“We are deeply grateful to Netflix, whose generous scholarship is designed to remove barriers and create opportunities for talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds,” she said.

Netflix APAC director of policy, studio, and production Debra Richards said that while the Australian screen industry is home to some world-class hair and makeup talent, it was essential to invest in the next generation, especially from underrepresented communities.

“Netflix is proud to have invested in numerous similar initiatives to not only provide meaningful talent development and vocational opportunities, but look to support ongoing career growth and diversity in all crew roles, as well as on screen,” she said.

NIDA director of First Nations and outreach, Travis Cardona, said the collaboration with Netflix addressed the barriers and exclusion that First Nations and POC communities can face in pursuing a career in the hair and make-up industries.

“Their lived experience and expertise are vital in working with the rich diversity of cultural identities we see on our screens today,” he said.

Find out more information about the Diploma of Screen and Media (Specialist Make-Up Services) here.



