Nikon enters cinema market with ZR

Nikon has officially launched its first digital cinema camera, the ZR, developed with subsidiary RED.

The full-frame sensor camera, weighing just 540g, offers internal 6K RAW recording and RED-curated colour science.

Its dedicated Cinematic Video Mode applies standardised shutter angle, frame rate, and colour tone settings, and for stylised looks, users can select from nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes, which can be previewed in real time.

The ZR can support recording in seven video formats, including 12-bit RAW for maximum tonal range and post production flexibility, 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p 12-bit RAW recording in REDWideGamutRGB and Log3G10 profiles, marking the first integration of the RED R3D NE codec into a Nikon camera.

The ZR supports LUT monitoring with its 4.0-inch LCD, and also includes real-time waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, as well as support for up to ten 65-point LUTs, with 17 and 33-point LUTs for accurate preview or baked-in colour. It also features a configurable shutter angle range of 5.6° to 360° that allows for cinematic motion blur, and an autofocus system with 273 AF points, 90 per cent x 90 per cent coverage, across nine categories – including people, animals, vehicles, and aircraft. The ZR face detection capabilities can recognise subjects as small as 3 per cent of the frame.

On the audio front, the ZR includes a native 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack recording. Its integrated OZO Audio system offers five pickup patterns, including voice-isolated and 360° modes, and pairs with the optional ME-D10 shotgun microphone for broadcast-quality capture without batteries or XLR inputs.

The ME-D10 is a 32-bit float shotgun microphone compatible with the new digital accessory shoe developed for the ZR. It requires no battery or cable. The microphone offers two recording modes, PURE and FOCUS. PURE features a wide dynamic range and a sound design true to the original source, allowing natural and accurate capture of raw audio, including the ambient atmosphere while FOCUS accurately captures the intended voice, even in noisy surroundings such as those outdoors, ensuring clear audio for product presentations and live streams.



Key Specifications

· RED R3D NE codec

· Internal RAW video: 6K/60p (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)

· Dual base ISO: 800/6400

· Dynamic range: 15+ stops

· Audio: 32-bit float, OZO Audio, 3.5mm line input

· Slow motion: Up to 10x slow motion in Full HD (FHD 239.76p) and presets for 4 x straight-out-of-camera slow motion

· Cloud-ready: Frame.io integration

· Monitoring: Waveform, histogram, LUTs

· Stabilisation: 5-axis IBIS

· Build: Magnesium alloy, dust-and-drip resistant

· Weight: 540g