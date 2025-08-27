Nikon introduces NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

Nikon has announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.
The lens, which weighs just 675 grams, has an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering and maintains its balance, allowing use with a variety of video accessories.
It is the first zoom lens for which the Silky Swift VCM has been adopted for the AF drive. Autofocusing is approximately five faster than that of predecessor NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and AF tracking performance with zooming has been increased by approximately 60 per cent.
Primary features
- The multi-focusing system[5], for which the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) has been adopted for the first time in a zoom lens, achieves the fastest autofocusing in Nikon history, with extremely precise and quiet AF for both still-image and video recording.
- A compact design with the lightest weight (approx. 675 g) in its class[6], and 77-mm filter-attachment size makes it easy to carry and less burdensome when shooting handheld.
- The first in its class to be equipped with an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering the lens during zooming, delivering superior dust- and drip-resistant performance. Even when zooming, it maintains its balance, allowing for flexible use of a variety of video accessories.
- The lens supports a minimum focus distance of 0.24 m at the wide-angle end and 0.33 m at the telephoto end. Maximum reproduction ratio is 0.21× at the wide-angle end and 0.32× at the telephoto end, allowing users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.
- Adoption of Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history, and ARNEO Coat effectively suppresses ghosting and flares, resulting in clear images.
- A newly developed 11-blade diaphragm enables very round bokeh expression.
- Optimised for video recording with a design that suppresses focus breathing.
- Equipped with a control ring clicking switch that allows the user to enable and disable the tactile “click” of control ring operation.
- Equipped with a filter adjustment window that allows users to adjust circular polarising and variable ND filters without removing the lens hood.