Nikon introduces NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

Nikon has announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.

The lens, which weighs just 675 grams, has an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering and maintains its balance, allowing use with a variety of video accessories.

It is the first zoom lens for which the Silky Swift VCM has been adopted for the AF drive. Autofocusing is approximately five faster than that of predecessor NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and AF tracking performance with zooming has been increased by approximately 60 per cent.

Primary features