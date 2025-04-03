Nikon launches Z5II, with 4K video and 12-bit N-RAW recording

Nikon has unveiled the Z5II, a full-frame mirrorless camera that it is pitching at filmmakers and content creators as well as photographers.

The camera has support for up to 4K video and 12-bit N-RAW recording. It offers 4K 60p recording in DX mode and up to 4K 30p recording in FX mode, utilising 6K supersample for enhanced details. Additionally, Full HD recording at up to 120p enables smooth slow-motion capture.

The N-Log, HLG, and SDR recording modes available within the Z5II also provide greater flexibility in colour grading.

The 24.5-megapixel Z5II features:

5-axis in-body Vibration Reduction (VR) system of up to 7.5 stops

-10EV autofocus detection range — the lowest in Nikon’s lineup of cameras.

EXPEED 7 image processing engine.

A 3.2-in. LCD 2100k-dot vari-angle monitor with wide viewing angle.

Versatility in different lighting conditions, capturing details while preventing overexposure in bright outdoor conditions, and maintaining photo quality in low light conditions like event photography, concerts, wildlife, and indoor sports.

Precision with 273-point Single-Point AF and enhanced subject detection with 299-point Auto-Area AF, providing improved flexibility for composition.

Continuous video recording of up to 125 minutes per clip.

An Electric View Finder (EVF) of 3000 cd/m²

Compatible with USB Type-C, HDMI Type-D and MC-DC3 Remote Cord.

The camera has 3D-tracking system and High-Speed Frame Capture, alongside AF focusing that is three times faster than its Z5 predecessor. This is to ensure continued focus on sudden, fast-moving subjects, even at an extended 14 fps high-speed rate.

The Z5II features Nikon’s advanced subject detection system, designed to accurately recognise and track a wide range of subjects, including people, animals (dogs, cats, and birds), and vehicles (cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, and airplanes).

The camera integrates with Nikon’s Z Mount lens system.