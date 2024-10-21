NITV appoints Dena Curtis, Cieron Cody and Joseph Meldrum to commissioning team

NITV has appointed Dena Curtis, Cieron Cody, and Joseph Meldrum to its commissioning team.

Curtis will take on the role of head of Indigenous commissioning and production, with Cody set to serve as senior commissioning editor, and Meldrum joining the team as commissioning editor.

Curtis, a Warlpiri, Warrumungu, and Arrernte filmmaker, has previously worked at NITV, ABC, Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA), and Inkey Media, which she founded to champion projects highlighting Indigenous resilience.

Her credits include Grace Beside Me, Thalu, Rebel with a Cause, First Weapons, 8MMM Aboriginal Radio, and the short film Jacob.

Curtis said NITV was home to “some of the best First Nations content from Australia and the world”.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the channel’s brand, collaborating with the NITV team, broader SBS colleagues, and with the very talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander storytellers and content makers from across the country, delivering high quality and distinctive original scripted and unscripted content to our audiences,” she said.

Cody, a Wiradjuri production executive, also brings extensive experience to his new role, having overseen the production of over 100 titles from development to completion.

His previous roles include vice president of development and production at Screen Queensland, commissioning editor at NITV, and Screen Australi investment and development manager – documentary.

He described rejoining NITV as “humbling”.

“Australia’s First Nations screen sector is a force unlike any other and NITV’s audience a clever base of curiosity, power, voice, and more,” he said.

“I cannot wait to share in raising the many talented voices of mob from the remote heartlands and beyond.”

A Ghungalu man, Meldrum brings production experience from major media brands to the role, having worked in roles at Discovery Channel, HBO, Netflix, Lionsgate, AMC Plus, Paramount Plus, and CBS.

In addition to his previous role at NITV, Meldrum has worked as a development and investment manager with Screen Australia’s First Nations department, as well as content director of the Aboriginal Torres Strait Island department at Screen Queensland. He also owns his own production company Fawn Films.

He said he was excited to assist in the development and delivery of commissioned content NITV.

“NITV has a long-standing legacy of investing in unique and captivating stories and championing and nurturing emerging and established voices and I look forward to contributing to this important mission,” he said.

Curtis will commence with NITV on November 4, and Cody and Meldrum commence in their roles from November 18.