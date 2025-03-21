'Skin in the Game'.

NITV’s ‘Skin in the Game’ spotlights NRL’s role in ‘productive conversations’ about gendered violence

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

In upcoming one-off doc Skin in the Game Marlee Silva uses the NRL community as a lens through which to explore the culture of gendered violence in Australia, experienced by 1 in 4 women.

Rugby league is one of the nation’s most beloved games,

Tags
Lily Welsh
Related