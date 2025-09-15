No luck for Blanchett, Murphy at Emmys as ‘The Pitt’ named Best Drama

Adelaide’s Shabana Azeez joined her co-stars from The Pitt on the Emmy stage on Sunday evening (US time) as the HBO Max medical procedural was awarded Best Drama.

The real-time series, which captures the life-saving efforts of staff within a Pittsburgh Trauma Centre, beat out HBO Max stablematesThe Penguin and The White Lotus, along with Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, and Slow Horses to take out the prize.

It came after stars Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa won Lead Actor in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, respectively.

Azeez plays third-year medical student Dr. Victoria Javadi in the series, the second season of which is filming in LA.

She told Sunrise on the red carpet that the production reflected that of her home country.

“It’s a very Australian set, actually,” she said.

“[It] runs like it does back home, so it wasn’t a big culture shock to get here and start working with these guys.”

There were no further additions to the Australian winners’ list, following Northern Pictures’ double triumph for Love on the Spectrum US last week, with Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) losing to Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category, while Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex) was beaten by Philip Barantini (Adolescence) in Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Barantini’s win was one of six for Adolescence, on the night, taking its overall tally to eight.

AppleTV+ satire The Studio dominated the comedy categories, ending up with 13 awards overall, including Best Comedy, to be the most awarded show of the year.