Nodira Islam selected for Australian Guild of Screen Composers placement on Western Sydney animated series

Western Sydney-based composer Nodira Islam has been selected by the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) for a placement on an upcoming animated series produced by Cheeky Little Media.

The location for the animated series is based on the Western Sydney suburb of Cabramatta, and the music will be a key ingredient in creating a series that feels authentic and fresh, according to the AGSC.

Nodira will work closely with senior composer, Hylton Mowday, as well as the series’ Western Sydney creator and local Western Sydney musicians, to shape the musical palette for the series.

“This is a great opportunity for a new screen composer from Western Sydney to get a credit and learn from a great screen composer” said AGSC executive director Kingston Anderson, who said the organisation had plans to launch similar composer placements across the other major states.

A wider roll-out of the scheme, which was funded by Screen NSW and music production company We Love Jam Studios (the supervisor of the animated series’ music composition), will also help boost the number of female screen composers in Australia. Just 12 per cent of screen composers are women, according to the AGSC.

Nodira is a graduate of AFTRS in Screen Music with a Masters in Screen Composing. She is skilled in classical piano performance, film scoring, song writing, music recording and editing. She has also worked in the Uzbek music and film industry, where she has produced film soundtracks since 2007, as well as composing and orchestrating music scores for Australian short films.

“Your investment in my growth as a composer fills me with profound appreciation and inspires me to reach new creative heights,” Nodira said. “Your support is invaluable and the opportunity to work alongside and be mentored by Hylton Mowday presents a remarkable chance for me to acquire valuable experience and deepen my understanding of the Australian screen industry.”