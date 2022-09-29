Del Kathryn Barton and Huna Amweero’s Blaze; Renée Webster’s How To Please A Woman; Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ Sissy; and Jub Clerc and Steve Rodgers’ Sweet As will contend for the best original feature prize at this year’s AWGIE Awards.

The feature film – adapted category will be a contest between Mrs Harris Goes to Paris writer Keith Thompson with Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian and Olivia Hetreed; Thomas M. Wright for The Stranger, and Leah Purcell for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson. Purcell’s original play swept the AWGIEs back in 2017, winning the Major Award, the Stage award and the David Williamson Prize for excellence in writing for Australian theatre.

This year’s AWGIEs return in person for the first time in two years, to be held November 17 at Sydney’s Seymour Centre. The event will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG). For those unable to make it to Sydney, there will be a stream to watch from home or at AWG events in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart.

Awards will be presented across 20 individual categories, including feature film, television, documentary, theatre, interactive media & gaming, audio, animation and children’s television. Individual category winners will be eligible for the Major Award, given to the most outstanding script of the year.

On the night, the guild will also present various special including AWG Life Membership, the Dorothy Crawford Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession and the Industry, the Fred Parsons Award for Outstanding Contribution to Australian Comedy, and the Hector Crawford Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Craft as a Script Producer, Editor or Dramaturg.

In television, ABC’s The Newsreader leads the series category, with nominations for prior AWGIE winners Niki Aken and Michael Lucas, as well as emerging writer Kim Ho, while Pip Karmel picks up her third AWGIE nomination in three years for Total

Control. Last year’s Major Award winner, Kodie Bedford, is up for AMC+’s Firebite, with the category rounded out by Jessica Tuckwell for Stan’s Bump and Hannah Carroll Chapman for Netflix’s Heartbreak High.

The limited series category sees ABC’s Fires writers Tony Ayres, Belinda Chayko, Anya Beyersdorf, Steven McGregor and Jacquelin Perske with Mirrah Foulkes, pitted against Jason Herbison and Margaret Wilson with Anthony Ellis for 10’s Lie With Me.

Writers for outgoing serial Neighbours are also saluted via Jess Paine and Emma J Steele, with Louise Bowes also nominated for Home & Away.

The children’s P category is dominated by Little J and Big Cuz, with nominations for three episodes, written by Samuel Nuggin-Paynter, Dot West and Adam Thompson. They compete against Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, who is nominated for Beep & Mort.

In the children’s C category, The PM’s Daughter is nominated twice, with nods for Angela McDonald and Lou Sanz. Also vying for the prize are Rock Island Mysteries‘ Marisa Nathar and Strange Chores‘ Luke Tierney.

The comedy chops of Nick Musgrove (How to Stay Married), Henry Boffin with Nicholas Kraak (Metrosexual) and Kala Ellis (Spreadsheet) are each recognised for the comedy – narrative or situation prize. For the second year, the sketch or light entertainment category sees the Gruen team up against that of The Feed.

The short film category celebrates the work of Natasha Henry of Pasifika Drift, Becki Bouchier of Snapshot, Tanya Modini of The Moths Will Eat Them Up and Rae Choi of When The Sky Was Blue.

Kodie Bedford is nominated for a second time in the web series category for All My Friends Are Racist with Enoch Mailangi, along with Anna Lindner for A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Jeanette Cronin of It’s Fine, I’m Fine, AB Morrison for Iggy & Ace and Alexandra Keddie and Bobbie-Jean Henning for The Power of the Dream.

Documentary is a contest between Beyond The Reef’s Georgia Harrison; Big Deal‘s Craig Reucassel and Christiaan Van Vuuren; Girl Like You‘s Frances Elliott with Samantha Marlowe, Ithaka‘s Ben Lawrence and Peace Pilgrims‘ John Hughes.

See the full list of nominees for the 55th annual AWGIE Awards below:



FEATURE FILM – ORIGINAL

Blaze – Del Kathryn Barton and Huna Amweero

How To Please A Woman – Renée Webster

Sissy – Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes

Sweet As – Jub Clerc and Steve Rodgers



FEATURE FILM – ADAPTED

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Keith Thompson with Carroll Cartwright & Anthony Fabian, and Olivia Hetreed

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Leah Purcell

The Stranger – Thomas M. Wright

SHORT FILM

Pasifika Drift – Natasha Henry

Snapshot – Becki Bouchier

The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Tanya Modini

When The Sky Was Blue – Rae Choi

DOCUMENTARY – PUBLIC BROADCAST (INCLUDING VOD) OR EXHIBITION

Beyond The Reef – Georgia Harrison

Big Deal – Craig Reucassel and Christiaan Van Vuuren

Girl Like You – Frances Elliott with Samantha Marlowe

Ithaka – Ben Lawrence

Peace Pilgrims – John Hughes

TELEVISION – SERIAL

Home and Away: Episode 7742 – Louise Bowes

Neighbours: Episode 8654 – Jessica Paine

Neighbours: Episode 8801 – Emma J Steele

TELEVISION – SERIES

Bump: Season 2, ‘AITA (Am I the Arsehole)’ – Jessica Tuckwell

Firebite: Season 1, ‘I Wanna Go Home’ – Kodie Bedford

Heartbreak High: Season 1, Episode 1 – Hannah Carroll Chapman

The Newsreader: Season 1, ‘A Step Closer to the Madness’ – Niki Aken

The Newsreader: Season 1, ‘No More Lies’ – Kim Ho and Michael Lucas

Total Control: Season 2, Episode 2 – Pip Karmel

TELEVISION – LIMITED SERIES

Fires – Tony Ayres, Belinda Chayko, Anya Beyersdorf, Steven McGregor and Jacquelin Perske with Mirrah Foulkes

Lie With Me – Jason Herbison and Margaret Wilson with Anthony Ellis

ANIMATION

Only one nomination and the winner will be announced on the night

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘P’ CLASSIFICATION (PRESCHOOL – UNDER 5 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED

Beep and Mort: Season 1, ‘Beep’s Home’ – Charlotte Rose Hamlyn

Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3, ‘Levi Learns’ – Samuel Nuggin-Paynter

Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3, ‘Serpent’s Eye’ – Dot West

Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3, ‘Shelter’ – Adam Thompson

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘C’ CLASSIFICATION (CHILDREN’S – 5–14 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED

Rock Island Mysteries: Season 1, ‘A Young Mystery’ – Marisa Nathar

The PM’s Daughter: Season 1, Episode 4 – Angela McDonald

The PM’s Daughter: Season 1, Episode 8 – Lou Sanz

The Strange Chores: Season 2, ‘Walk Wolfman’ – Luke Tierney

COMEDY – SITUATION OR NARRATIVE

How to Stay Married: Season 3, ‘Keyboard Warriors’ – Nick Musgrove

Metro Sexual: Season 2, ‘Martha Bradbury’ – Henry Boffin with Nicholas Kraak

Spreadsheet: Season 1, ‘Chlamydia & Nits’ – Kala Ellis



COMEDY – SKETCH OR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

Gruen: Season 13, ‘Punts’ – Sophie Braham and James Colley with Cameron James, Bec

Melrose and Mark Sutton

The Feed: ‘Comedy Sketches, 2021’ – Ben Jenkins, Alex Lee, Jenna Owen, Vidya Rajan and Vic Zerbst

AUDIO – FICTION

Sunshadow: Episode 1, Episode, 9 and Episode 10 – Phil Enchelmaier and Bronwen Noakes

The Bazura Project’s Radio Free Cinema: ‘Herzog’s Adventures in Wernerland’ – Lee

Zachariah with Shannon Marinko

The Fitzroy Diaries: Season 3, Episode 1, Episode 3, Episode 7 and Episode 8 – Lorin Clarke

The Great Mantini – Simon Luckhurst

Untrue Romance: ‘Call You Back’ – Tommy Murphy

AUDIO – NON-FICTION

Only one nomination and the winner will be announced on the night

STAGE – ORIGINAL

Dogged – Andrea James and Catherine Ryan

Horizon – Maxine Mellor

STAGE – ADAPTED

Animal Farm – Van Badham

Playing Beatie Bow – Kate Mulvany

My Father’s Wars – Elaine Acworth

COMMUNITY AND YOUTH THEATRE

Euphoria – Emily Steel

Summer at Suspended Stone Camp – Madelaine Nunn

Very Happy Children With Bright and Wonderful Futures – Joshua Maxwell

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Cactus – Madelaine Nunn

House – Dan Giovannoni

We Are The Mutable – Matthew Whittet



INTERACTIVE MEDIA & GAMING

Only one nomination and the winner will be announced on the night

WEB SERIES AND OTHER NON-BROADCAST/NON-‘SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO ON DEMAND’ TV SHORT WORKS

A Beginner’s Guide to Grief: Segment 1: Denial, ‘Stung By A Thousand Bees’ – Anna Lindner

All My Friends Are Racist: Season 1, ‘Cancelled’ – Kodie Bedford and Enoch Mailangi

Iggy & Ace: Season 1, Episode 3 and Episode 4 – AB Morrison

It’s Fine, I’m Fine: Season 1, ‘Poo Boy’ – Jeanette Cronin

The Power of the Dream: Season 1, ‘Swimming’ and ‘Weightlifting’ – Alexandra Keddie and Bobbie-Jean Henning