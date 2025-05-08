Northern Pictures, Ludo Studio top SPA Awards

Northern Pictures was named Production Business of the Year at this evening’s SPA Awards, recognised for a 2024 trifecta: ABC comedy series Austin, SBS true crime experiment The Jury: Death on the Staircase, and Netflix hit Love on the Spectrum US.
The company, which previously won the top prize in 2022, was among 22 screen businesses and professionals recognised across 18 categories at Gold Coast-held ceremony, hosted by Nina Oyama.
Brisbane-based production studio Ludo Studio was also a major winner on the night, awarded Animated Production of the Year for Bluey and Drama Series Production of the Year for Thou Shalt Not Steal. See Pictures took out Feature Film Production of the Year for Runt.
Elsewhere, Rae Choi named as the recipient of the $20,000 Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, and Helium Pictures was announced as the winner of the annual SDIN Award for their production, The Assembly.
In congratulating this year’s recipients, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said it was a privilege to celebrate the achievements of all award nominees and winners alongside industry leaders and reaffirmed the organisation’s pride in the sector.
“During a period of enormous change for screen production, both in Australia and overseas, it is vital to celebrate the resilience, creativity and adaptability of the Australian screen sector.
“Despite the challenges faced by our community recently, producers and production businesses across the country continue to deliver outstanding screen stories across all genres and formats.
“Each production and production business awarded tonight is part of a large membership that represents the best of the Australian screen sector.”
The awards concluded this year Screen Forever conference, which featured more than 150 speakers across three days.
The full list of winners for the 2025 SPA Awards:
Production Awards
- Animated Production of the Year – Bluey, Ludo Studio
- Children’s Production of the Year – Windcatcher, Every Cloud Productions & Unless Pictures
- Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year – Fisk S3, Origma 45
- Documentary Series Production of the Year – Stuff the British Stole S2, Wooden Horse & WildBear Entertainment with Cream Productions
- Drama Series Production of the Year – Thou Shalt Not Steal, Ludo Studio
- Entertainment Production of the Year – Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things, Fremantle Australia
- Feature Documentary Production of the Year – Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, In Films
- Feature Film Production of the Year – Runt, See Pictures
- Online Series Production of the Year – Bad Ancestors, Purple Carrot Entertainment
- Reality Series Production of the Year – The Great Australian Bake Off S8, BBC Studios Australia
- Short Film Production of the Year – Wishes: Windows & Nests, Karu-Karu
- Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year – After the Party, Lingo Pictures & Luminous Beast
Business Awards
- Breakthrough Business of the Year – Kindling Pictures
- Media Super Production Business of the Year – Northern Pictures
- Screen Business Export Award – Jungle Entertainment for Good Cop, Bad Cop
- Services and Facilities Business of the Year – TAG
Individual Awards
- Commissioner of the Year Award – Lana Greenhalgh, The Foxtel Group
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Antony I. Ginnane