Northern Pictures, Ludo Studio top SPA Awards

Northern Pictures was named Production Business of the Year at this evening’s SPA Awards, recognised for a 2024 trifecta: ABC comedy series Austin, SBS true crime experiment The Jury: Death on the Staircase, and Netflix hit Love on the Spectrum US.

The company, which previously won the top prize in 2022, was among 22 screen businesses and professionals recognised across 18 categories at Gold Coast-held ceremony, hosted by Nina Oyama.

Brisbane-based production studio Ludo Studio was also a major winner on the night, awarded Animated Production of the Year for Bluey and Drama Series Production of the Year for Thou Shalt Not Steal. See Pictures took out Feature Film Production of the Year for Runt.

The team from Northern Pictures

Elsewhere, Rae Choi named as the recipient of the $20,000 Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, and Helium Pictures was announced as the winner of the annual SDIN Award for their production, The Assembly.

In congratulating this year’s recipients, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said it was a privilege to celebrate the achievements of all award nominees and winners alongside industry leaders and reaffirmed the organisation’s pride in the sector.

The Ludo Studio team

“During a period of enormous change for screen production, both in Australia and overseas, it is vital to celebrate the resilience, creativity and adaptability of the Australian screen sector.

“Despite the challenges faced by our community recently, producers and production businesses across the country continue to deliver outstanding screen stories across all genres and formats.

“Each production and production business awarded tonight is part of a large membership that represents the best of the Australian screen sector.”

The awards concluded this year Screen Forever conference, which featured more than 150 speakers across three days.

Jamie Hilton

The full list of winners for the 2025 SPA Awards:

Production Awards

Animated Production of the Year – Bluey, Ludo Studio

Children’s Production of the Year – Windcatcher, Every Cloud Productions & Unless Pictures

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year – Fisk S3, Origma 45

Documentary Series Production of the Year – Stuff the British Stole S2, Wooden Horse & WildBear Entertainment with Cream Productions

Drama Series Production of the Year – Thou Shalt Not Steal, Ludo Studio

Entertainment Production of the Year – Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things, Fremantle Australia

Feature Documentary Production of the Year – Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, In Films

Feature Film Production of the Year – Runt, See Pictures

Online Series Production of the Year – Bad Ancestors, Purple Carrot Entertainment

Reality Series Production of the Year – The Great Australian Bake Off S8, BBC Studios Australia

Short Film Production of the Year – Wishes: Windows & Nests, Karu-Karu

Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year – After the Party, Lingo Pictures & Luminous Beast

Jelena Dokic

Business Awards

Breakthrough Business of the Year – Kindling Pictures

Media Super Production Business of the Year – Northern Pictures

Screen Business Export Award – Jungle Entertainment for Good Cop, Bad Cop

Services and Facilities Business of the Year – TAG

Individual Awards