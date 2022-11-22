After winning three Emmy Awards for the US version of Love on the Spectrum earlier this year, Northern Pictures has now won an International Emmy for the second season of the Australian version.

The factual series won the Non-Scripted Entertainment Award, beating out Japan’s Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story; season three of La Voz Argentina (The Voice); LOL: Last One Laughing Germany and Top Chef Middle East season 5.

Commissioned by the ABC with Netflix as the international partner, Love on the Spectrum follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the unpredictable world of dating and relationships. It is directed and produced by showrunner and co-creator Cian O’Clery with producer Jenni Wilks. Northern Pictures head of factual Karina Holden is the executive producer, creating the show with O’Clery.

The company won three Emmys in September for the American version, produced by the same team, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program.

O’Clery said it was honour to have the homegrown series win in what had been a “a great year for the Love on the Spectrum family”

“A special thanks goes to all of the participants whose stories have captured hearts around the world,” he said.

Holden added: “When the participants opened their hearts to us, the world fell in love. This award recognises their generosity, and we are so proud to accept this on their behalf. We are forever grateful for ABC, Screen Australia and Screen NSW for backing us from the beginning, and to Netflix for sharing an original Australian show with global audience.”

Northern Pictures was also up at the International Emmy Awards in Kids: Live-Action category for the second season of ABC’s Hardball, though ended up losing out to Kabam! from The Netherlands. The first season of Hardball previously won in the category in 2020.

Held in New York, the 50th International Emmy Awards presented prizes to television performers from eight different countries.

“Television around the world has really come of age,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner. “What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys.”

From across the ditch, Autonomouse/The Yellow Affair’s Rūrangi won the Short-Form Series prize. From the UK, season 3 of Netflix’s Sex Education won the comedy prize, while BBC’s Vigil won in drama.

The full list of winners:

Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

The HIV / AIDS story told through Freddie Mercury’s final years. Featuring exclusive interviews with Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie’s sister Kashmira, and many rock legends. Our story shows that the darkest corners of shame can be banished with honesty, friendship, and of course, rock and roll.

Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Crime follows the pursuit of serial killer ‘Mr. Confectioner’ by Ray Lennox, a detective engaged in a battle with his demons. Lennox’s problems are rooted in family dysfunction and childhood trauma.

Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]

Légende Films / Amazon Studios

France

Eugenie hears and sees the dead. When her family discovers her secret at the end of the 19th century, she is taken by her father and brother to the neurological clinic at La Pitié Salpêtrière with no possibility of escaping her fate.

Comedy

Sex Education – Season 3

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom.

Documentary

Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]

Cinétévé

France

In Post-ISIS Iraq, thousands of “children of ISIS” are living in disastrous sanitary and humanitarian conditions. They have no access to medical care, food assistance, nor, above all, education. This investigation offers a voice to those minors. How can they find a place in society?

Drama Series

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

Kids: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas

Aardman / BBC / Netflix

United Kingdom

When Shaun’s hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag, the whole farm sets out on a wild holiday adventure — complete with a sleigh!

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

My Better World

Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

My Better World is an animated series following the adventures of six teens as they navigate school, family and friendship. Join them on their journey and meet real-life game-changers making waves in their community.

Kids: Live-Action

KABAM!

Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

KABAM! is all about common childhood fears. Everyone gets scared sometimes. This preschool drama series shows in a light-hearted way that there’s a solution to anything. Just use a little imagination, that’s the way to do it!

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Buscando a Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States of America

Frida Pons’ parents begin a search for their lost daughter. Her cousins, who last saw her at a party, have no recollection of her whereabouts. In this frantic search, even her closest relatives are considered suspects until proven innocent.

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2

Northern Pictures

Australia

Love on the Spectrum follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they explore the unpredictable world of love, dating and relationships. This series celebrates diversity and difference, and teaches us lessons of love and acceptance.

Short-Form Series

Rūrangi

Autonomouse

New Zealand

After skipping town a decade ago, transgender activist Caz Davis returns to the remote and politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz’s transition.

Sports Documentary

Queen Of Speed

Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Queen of Speed tells the story of Michèle Mouton’s battle to rise to the top of the male-dominated world of rallying in the 70s and 80s, earning her nickname as ‘The Queen of Speed’ and making history.

Telenovela

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]

KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix

South Korea

What if there was a King who was a woman but must pretend to be a man? What if, then, a man fell in love with this ‘King’ without knowing their true identity? A romantic yet tragic story of two young persons enwrapped in the royal court politics.

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Help

The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films

United Kingdom

A young care home worker forms an unlikely bond with a resident living with young onset dementia. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hits, her character and their relationship are put to the test under horrifying circumstances.