Northern Pictures wins two Creative Arts Emmys for ‘Love on the Spectrum US’

Season three of Love on the Spectrum US has earned Northern Pictures two more Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, lifting the series’ total to seven – a record for an Australian company.

The Netflix show won for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, recognising Karina Holden, Cian O’Clery and Diana Gonzales, as well as Outstanding Casting for a Reality program, honouring O’Clery, Sean Bowman and Emma Choate.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography in a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

Love on the Spectrum US won three Emmys for its first season in 2022 and two for its second in 2024. The original Australian version of the show, commissioned by the ABC, also won an International Emmy in 2022.

For co-creator, director and executive producer Cian O’Clery, the recognition carries significant meaning: “From the beginning, our aim has been to create a series that treats our participants with dignity and respect while offering genuine insight into their experiences. These awards celebrate not only our production team’s efforts but also the courage of our participants who have touched millions with their personal journeys and helped reshape the public’s understanding of autism.”

L-R: Cian O’Clery, Emma Choate, Sean Bowman. (Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision for Television Academy/AP Images.)

On winning, executive producer and co-creator Karina Holden said: “To win two Primetime Emmy Awards is an extraordinary honour that reflects our team’s passion and dedication to the series. Since its inception, Love on the Spectrum has had the incredible ability to change perceptions, create more understanding and resonate globally across cultural boundaries.”

Northern Pictures announced earlier this year that Love on the Spectrum has been renewed by Netflix for season four and is currently in production.

Other Australians nominated for Emmy Awards this year include actor Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer and director Shannon Murphy for the episode ‘It’s Not That Serious’ in Dying For Sex and cinematographer Zoë White for Will & Harper.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, September 14 (US time). Find the full list of nominations here.