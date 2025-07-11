‘Not for a minute’: Tony Burke has no regrets over 2024 deadline for streaming content quotas – despite no action a year on

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·
Arts Minister Tony Burke.

Arts Minister Tony Burke has bullishly defended his lapsed deadline for streaming regulation, saying he doesn’t regret “for a minute” promising the legislation would be in place by July 1 last year, despite more than 12 months having now passed.

In January 2023, Burke outlined a timeline for the long-awaited obligations as part of his National Cultural Policy announcement, beginning an extensive round of consultations...