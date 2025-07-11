‘Not for a minute’: Tony Burke has no regrets over 2024 deadline for streaming content quotas – despite no action a year on

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arts Minister Tony Burke has bullishly defended his lapsed deadline for streaming regulation, saying he doesn’t regret “for a minute” promising the legislation would be in place by July 1 last year, despite more than 12 months having now passed.

In January 2023, Burke outlined a timeline for the long-awaited obligations as part of his National Cultural Policy announcement, beginning an extensive round of consultations...