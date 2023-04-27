NSW Government launches $400K initiative to stem skill shortages

The NSW Government has launched a $400,000 initiative, Crew Connects, to fund the placement of emerging and mid-career practitioners in production, post-production, VFX and animation businesses.

The aim of the program is to address the state’s shortages in highly skilled technical roles. The paid placements (up to $50,000) will run for up to six months and are designed to provide the practitioner with a credit and hands-on experience. Participants must be employed in an area of demonstrable industry demand, within a company or on a production.

According to the guidelines on the Screen NSW website, key roles to be targeted include line producers, production accountants, post-production supervisors, location managers and coordinators, 1st and 2nd ADs, DOPs and camera assistants, gaffers, grips, editors and visual effects roles.

NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham said the placement program was an important step towards building capacity for the NSW screen industry.

“Amongst our creative industries, the NSW screen industry is thriving, and to keep up with the rapid pace of production we need to ensure our local workforce has the necessary skills to meet the demand,” he said.

“This investment in industry-ready training is a critical investment in people supporting the pipeline of local production. This ensures our booming local screen industry is attractive for the global industry, creating more jobs.”

Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth said the program would also have a focus on diversity and inclusivity, as well as capacity.

“This funding advances both priorities by providing inclusive opportunities for emerging screen professionals to develop their skills in vital below-the-line roles,” she said.

NSW is not alone in facing skill shortages, with Australia-wide strategies underway to address below-the-line capacity via both Screen Australia and a national working group comprising all state and federal agencies, the Office of the Arts, Ausfilm, AFTRS and NIDA. The South Australian Film Corporation released a comprehensive workforce development strategy today and the Victorian government announced a $5.4 million training package last week.

Both businesses interested in offering placements and crew interested in participating can register on the Screen NSW website.