NZ box office: ‘Tinā’ overtakes ‘Whale Rider’ to become fifth highest-grossing NZ film of all time

Writer-director Miki Magasiva’s debut feature Tinā has overtaken the lifetime gross of Niki Caro’s Whale Rider at the New Zealand box office, becoming the country’s fifth-highest grossing local film of all time.

Tinā follows Samoan New Zealander Mareta Percival, played by Anapela Polataivao, who – grieving the loss of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes – reluctantly becomes a substitute teacher at an elite private school where she discovers students in need of guidance and connection.

Distributed by Madman, it received the widest ever release for a New Zealand film in its home market, screening across 132 locations in NZ, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, Fiji and Samoa – around a 95 per cent market saturation rate. The Australian equivalent would be launching a local film on around 400 screens.

Premiering February 27, the heartwarming drama spent four weeks at no. 1, while its debut also claimed the third-highest opening week of all time for a local film, just behind Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Sione’s 2: Unfinished Business.

Tinā now sits on $NZ6.498 million just ahead of Whale Rider‘s $NZ6.496 million.

The film opened in May in Australia, timed ahead of Mother’s Day (‘Tinā’ means ‘mother’ in Samoan), where it has grossed $3.3 million so far. A US release is planned for September 5 via Rialto Distribution (August 29 in Hawaii, American Samoa and Guam).

Magasiva, who also produced the film with Dan Higgins and Mario Gaoa, continues to be overwhelmed by how strongly the film has performed.

“What a huge milestone for the team, and we’re incredibly proud to reach this significant achievement. We want to sincerely thank everyone who helped us bring this film to life,” he said.

Higgins added that surpassing the legacy of Whale Rider was both humbling and surreal.

“The success of Tinā belongs to our extraordinary cast and crew, and to the audiences who filled cinemas in their hundreds of thousands—this milestone is truly yours.”

Madman Entertainment general manager NZ Andrew Cozens said the film was evidence the big screen experience is alive and well, with an “incredible” 24-week uninterrupted run.

“It has crossed cultural and generational lines to become a true phenomenon – with many audiences making repeat visits to the cinema.”

New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) CEO Annie Murray congratulated the team, noting it was “no small feat” for Tinā to surpass a “beloved classic” like Whale Rider.

“Tinā’s success in Aotearoa, combined with cinematic release in Australia and the United States, proves a distinctly local story can resonate globally,” she said.

“Its themes of grief, community, hope, and love speak to the human condition. Crucially, Tinā also shows that commercial and critical success are not mutually exclusive. When we invest in stories that speak to who we are, audiences show up in force.”

Tinā was supported to screen by NZFC, the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, and NZ On Air, with further financing via Kiwibank Limited.

The top Kiwi films of all time (in $NZD, not adjusting for inflation):