NZFC announces international placement initiative

The New Zealand Film Commission has launched a new initiative that will give Kiwi filmmakers the opportunity to undertake internships at global film companies based in NZ, Australia, UK, and Ireland.

Internships will be offered by: Keeper Pictures (Ireland), Studiocanal (New Zealand), Kismet Distribution/Brouhaha Entertainment (Australia), Good Chaos (UK), Protagonist Pictures (UK), and Misfits Entertainment (UK).

The International Placement Initiative is designed for emerging to mid-career writers, directors and producers from Aotearoa, offering applicants the opportunity to develop their overseas industry networks, increase their skills, and gain work experience within renowned film focused companies.

The launch of the program is timed to coincide with with the NZFC’s trade mission across Mumbai, London and Cannes.

“Our global trade mission is designed to connect New Zealand filmmakers with international film companies, enabling them to forge partnerships. The International Placements Initiative is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting, empowering and championing the film sector of Aotearoa,” said chief executive Annie Murray.

“Strategic investment in New Zealand talent is essential for ensuring the future success of our film industry. Future proofing the $[NZ]3.5 billion screen sector is crucial to its continued performance and this initiative is one of the key ways to achieve this.



“We’re hugely excited to be partnering with such an impressive selection of production companies across key countries. The calibre of the work they produce is incredibly high, giving our emerging New Zealand creatives the opportunity to be mentored by world-leading filmmakers.”

Further placement opportunities will be confirmed in the coming months.