NZFC ramps up international outreach, including with Australia

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) will have a more structured presence than ever before at next week’s MIFF 37ºSouth Market in an effort to drive more Trans-Tasman co-production.

NZFC CEO Annie Murray tells IF the official co-production memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries is not used as much as it would like.

“Screen Australia feels the same way,” she say...