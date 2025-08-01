NZFC ramps up international outreach, including with Australia

Film New Zealand News
NZFC CEO Annie Murray at WAVES in Mumbai in May.

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) will have a more structured presence than ever before at next week’s MIFF 37ºSouth Market in an effort to drive more Trans-Tasman co-production.

NZFC CEO Annie Murray tells IF the official co-production memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries is not used as much as it would like.

“Screen Australia feels the same way,” she say...