NZ’s ‘n00b’ selected for Canneseries

New Zealand comedy n00b, produced by Great Southern Television, will compete in the short form competition at Canneseries in May.

Set in Gore in 2005, n00b follows high school king and party animal Nikau (Max Crean), who is facing social downfall after being outed as gay. Joining other misfits, he discovers a new world online. The cast includes Jaxson Cook, Shervonne Grierson, James Sexton, and Felicia To’a.

Created by Victoria Boult and Rachel Fawcett, n00b was originally conceived for TikTok, receiving $50,000 funding through NZ On Air, Screen Australia and TikTok initiative Every Voice back in 2021.

After more than 1 million views on the social platform, it was picked up by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned NZ channel Three. Great Southern Television then supported Boult and Fawcett to develop the project into a 6 x 22-minute series. Boult directed with Josh Frizzell, while Fawcett produced.

Great Southern Television owner Phillip Smith, executive producer, said the Canneseries selection was a huge achievement for the team.

“Go young film and TV makers! n00b just bounces with liberated creative freedom and fun and is driven by a brilliant cast and hugely talented director and producer. Warner Bros. Discovery and NZ On Air believed – and well, they were right. To make it onto the Cannes red carpet is testament to everyone’s faith in the brilliant yet unconventional script from Victoria Boult,” he said.

In France, n00b will compete against Finland’s Dorm No. 13, France’s Lost Media, Canada’s Getting Under Your Skin, Beligum’s Oh, Otto! and Norway’s Rebound.

Earlier this year, n00b was selected for the Berlinale Series Market.

Oble Entertainment handles international distribution for the series, which is on Netflix in Australia.