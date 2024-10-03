Olympic breakdancing documentary, new factual series with Guy Pearce included on Fred Media/Radar’s MIPCOM slate

A new documentary on Australia’s first Olympic breakdancing team, featuring Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn, is among a slate of more than 400 hours of content that Fred Media/Radar will launch for sale at this month’s MIPCOM in France.

Produced by Broken Yellow for Nine Network, The Big Break is a 60-minute examination of all the challenges for the Australian breakdancing team in its pursuit of glory at this year’s Paris Olympics, after which member Raygun grabbed global headlines for her performance in what was the sport’s debut.

Factual series on the slate include Colin & Justin: Sub Zero Reno (6×60 minute), a Far Point Films and WTFN co-production for Paramount+ that follows the design duo as they transform a derelict house into a dream tourist retreat in the middle of a Canadian winter; North Light Productions’ Budget Battlers (4×60 minute), a new makeover show for Nine Network that rallies communities to help renovate the entire homes of deserving people – all within a week and on a tight budget; and Edge & Elegance Entertainment’s Big Little Footprints (10×30 minute), in which host Amber Wyatt and stuntman husband Karl embark on awe-inspiring trips across the globe with their two hilarious young boys, seeking to educate their children about the profound impact of travel.

There is also Advancing Australia with Guy Pearce (12×30’), produced by existing producer partner Bengar Films for Network Ten, which sees the Hollywood star help explore the stories and people behind some of Australia’s most useful recent innovations.

Of the single documentaries, there is WildBear Entertainment and Bursty Company RUNN – The Nedd Brockmann Documentary, about Brockmann’s solo run spanning the vast continent of Australia; Rockpool Media’s Shark Town, which takes viewers to the South African town of Gansbaai, where the usually dense population of Great White Sharks is decreasing; and Beyond Media’s How To Thrive, in which psychotherapist Marie McLeod helping a group of volunteers with interventions grounded in positive psychology, neuroscience, and wellbeing science.

Fred Media/Radar has also announced three new children’s programs – Three’s A Company’s animated series Tales of Aluna (26×12-minute) for Seven Network, and The Actually Really Very Difficult Show (200×30-minute: two seasons) and Earth Science Investigators (50×30 minute), both of which are live-action programs for the Nine Network.

The MIPCOM slate announcement comes after Fred Media/Radar revealed it had inked a new partnership with Seven Network, allowing it to acquire over 150 hours of primetime content for international distribution.

Head of operations and acquisitions Roger Vanderspikken said it was a busy and exciting period for the newly integrated company.

“We are delighted that so many new producer partners can see the opportunities and benefits of working with our team and reinvigorated business,” he said.

“It is a real honour to represent so many incredible new titles in the international marketplace at this time, and we remain especially proud to offer buyers so much uniquely Australian content.”