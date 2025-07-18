One-hour horror to be performed, cut and scored live in real-time cinema experiment

An audience in Melbourne – and online – will tonight be treated to a one-hour horror film shot, performed, edited and scored live.

Here & Now is a ‘live cinema’ initiative spearheaded by directors Michael Beets and S.C. Wilson, who have spent the last five days working with filmmaking students at the Abbotsford Convent to prepare for tonight’s simultaneous shoot and premiere.

The film will be shot around the Abbotsford Convent site using live-streaming cameras from LiveU, carried in backpacks. Each contain eight SIM cards that will send the footage back to the edit suite, located in-theatre, where Beets will cut in real time. At the same time, musician Montgomery will perform live music to the footage on screen. There is no script, but actors will instead improvise working from beat points.

“Traditional cinema is 130 years old and it hasn’t really updated itself a great deal in that time. And I think modern audiences, the way we consume content, has totally changed,” Wilson tells IF.

“Audiences want that immediacy. Can you afford these days to go into a three year development to create a feature film; by the time it’s done, is it relevant anymore? We’re trying to address that and close the gap between audience and creator, which we’re seeing with YouTubers and streamers.”

Tonight’s film is the fourth live screen project Beets has made, the first being horror In the Shadow It Waits, shot on phones, live edited and streamed online during COVID lockdown, with the actors in their own homes in different states across Australia. That film, which had 80 different scenes and 120 camera angles, would go on to be performed 20 times, including at the Raindance Film Festival.

It was through In the Shadow It Waits that Beets met Wilson, and the duo have continued to experiment with the ‘live cinema’ form. Other projects made through the Here & Now initiative include live documentary Those Left Waiting and narrative film Echo, No Resonance.

The pair have devised a manifesto of what the form should be, based on what they have learned along the way.

“One of those rules is that everything has to be done live; there’s no pre-recorded footage, even the music has to be composed live,” Beets says.

The duo feel tonight’s film is their “biggest experiment yet” in that they have consciously put thought into how to bring the audience into the film so they are invested in it, not just on the screen, but within a physical theatre space. Key to the film will be ‘sync points’ that remind the viewer that what they are watching is indeed live.

In addition to the in-theatre premiere, the film will stream on Twitch, with comedian Cam Reid (Instagram’s divorceddad83) also co-streaming the event in partnership with the filmmakers.

“I have friends that still talk about the last show; it’s the immersive nature of it,” Beets says.

“Everyone is on the edge. Everything – the technology is on the edge, the performance is on the edge, the audience is on the edge of their seats, because anything, at any point, could go wrong. And I think you really feel that tension. The beauty about all this – and this is something that is part of our manifesto – we don’t replay our films. The only way you can see these films is if you watch them on the night.”

Here & Now will take place tonight at 7.30pm at Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford, Victoria and on Twitch and Instagram.