‘One More Shot’ (Trailer)

Nicholas Clifford’s time travel comedy One More Shot picks up on New Year’s Eve 1999 with Minnie, played by Emily Browning, discovering a bottle of time-travelling tequila. Each shot takes her back to the start of the night, giving her a bottle’s worth of chances to change the course of the evening and make her ex-boyfriend Joe fall back in love with her before the stroke of midnight.

Browning is joined in the cast by Aisha Dee, Sean Keenan, Pallavi Sharda, Ashley Zukerman, Hamish Michael, Anna McGahan, and Contessa Treffone.

Alice Foulcher and Gregory Erdstein wrote the script, with Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias producing for GoodThing Productions, alongside Truce Films’ Jim Wright and Elise Trenorden.

The film was backed by a major production investment from Screen Australia and was produced in association with VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Abstar Productions, Heathcote Wright, and Madman Entertainment.

One More Shot premieres October 12 on Stan.