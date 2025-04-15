Orange Entertainment Co. ups Diya Eid, Dani Hayek

Orange Entertainment Co. (OEC) has announced a round of promotions, elevating Diya Eid to head of content and Dani Hayek from content coordinator to associate development producer.

The additions to the leadership team follow a raft of new appointments for OEC and sister post-production business The Post Lounge in January, as part of a new “creative first” global strategy.

Eid joined the production company in 2021 as a development producer. Her credits include producer of feature film Audrey, which premiered in SXSW, and she was development producer on ob doc series Missing Persons Investigation for Nine and comedy White Fever for the ABC. Prior to joining Orange, Eid was head of content for Screen Queensland.

OEC chief operating officer Georgia Woodwood said Eid was “an impressive content leader” and “a true story developer”

“She nurtures creative teams – particularly writers – from ideation to delivery. I have absolute trust in her ability to take OEC’s slate to the next level as part of our global focus,” she said.

Eid said the OEC slate is driven by a commitment to both the audience and creators.

“I want to help get stories to the screen that take you on a ride, that grab you by the throat and leave you craving more. Give me twists, turns, secrets, lies.

“We approach every project we develop as audience first, and look for the emotional promise. Am I going to laugh out loud? Ugly cry? Turn all the lights on in the house? Obsess over every Easter egg in a mystery box? What is the experience of watching this? And what is the thing that is going to get people to a cinema or call in sick to stay home and binge a series?”

Of Hayek’s appointment, partner and executive producer Dan Lake said they had a creative instinct that combines story craft with a sense of cultural timing.

“When they recently pitched a horror/comedy about a Gen-Z assistant killing off a boss, I knew it was time for them to be promoted… In all seriousness, Dani has a unique, zeitgeist-infused voice that comes through in every project OEC develops – oh, and we’re now pitching out their boss-killer feature,” he said.

OEC is nominated for the SPA Award for Breakthrough Business of the Year.