‘Osher Günsberg: A World of Pain’ (Trailer)

In new SBS documentary, Osher Günsberg: A World of Pain, executive producer and presenter Osher Günsberg spearheads a very personal investigation into chronic pain, one of the biggest health issues facing Australia.

Günsberg’s own pain story arose when unfortunate but accepted complications from hip replacement surgery developed into a chronic pain condition. Making this a more difficult path to navigate, was that as a sober person with a history of using painkillers for other than their intended use, he needed to look elsewhere to manage the pain while still being able to work, and through two subsequent surgeries.

As he meets several Australians from a diverse range of backgrounds, including Paralympian Monique Murphy and three-time NBA champion Luc Longley, Günsberg discovers compelling stories of how they manage and sometimes overcome their individual worlds of pain.

Osher Günsberg: A World of Pain is a Lune Media production for SBS, with principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.

The one-hour documentary will premiere at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 21 on SBS and SBS On Demand.