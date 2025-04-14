‘Our Medicine’ (Trailer)

Our Medicine is a 6 x 30-minute documentary series following First Nations professionals working on the medical front line as they try to achieve better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and communities.

Narrated by Leah Purcell, the series examines how these professionals navigate the medical system with their culture and identity at the forefront and looks at the strategies necessary to close the unacceptable gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous health outcomes.

Our Medicine is a Karla Hart Enterprises and Periscope Pictures production for NITV, with principal production funding from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and NITV. It is financed with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund.

The series, which is directed by Broome-based Kimberley Benjamin (Warm Props) and co-directed by Karla Hart (Yokayi Footy, Family Rules), premieres Thursday, May 29 at 7.30pm on NITV and SBS, with weekly double episodes.