Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey (Image: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

‘Our point of difference is characters in motion’: Rick Maier, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann on crafting a more introspective journey for ‘NCIS: Sydney’ S3

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

The first episode of NCIS: Sydney season three will air today, but filming on the new chapter is ongoing.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which both wrapped before their air dates, a longer production schedule and the series’ place on CBS’s fall line-up mean there is overlap between production and premiere this time around.

According to lead actor Todd Lasance, who plays Australian Federal Police liaison officer Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, filming is “about 80 per cent” complete.

...