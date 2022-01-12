Over seven episodes, ABC’s Outback Ringer will once again follow three families risking their reputations, fortunes and lives catching feral bulls and buffalo deep in the Northern Territory outback.

After a big wet season, cattle prices are sky-high, so the ringers are doubling their bets, in the hope of making this the year.

Outback Ringer is produced by Ronde Media, led by Ben Davies and Liam Taylor. The Northern Territory’s Tommy Lawrence is behind the original-concept and directs all the action in the field.

Principal production investment comes from the ABC in association with Screen Australia, and the series is financed with support from Screen NSW and Screen Territory.

Season two of Outback Ringer premieres on ABC TV and ABC iview February 1, 8pm.