Pamela Anderson added to ‘Place to Be’ cast

Pamela Anderson has joined Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi on the Sydney set of Kornél Mundruczó’s Place To Be.

Anderson will play the daughter of Burstyn’s character in the drama about a pair of unlikely friends – the no-nonsense Brooke (Burstyn) and discombobulated divorcee Nelson (Waititi) – who travel from Chicago to New York to return a racing pigeon home.

It comes after the 57-year-old garnered widespread acclaim for her role as seasoned showgirl Shelley in Gia Coppola’s drama The Last Showgirl, receiving SAG, Golden Globe, and Gotham nominations for her performance.

As Molly, she steps into the shoes of a woman finding her feet after the end of her second marriage and is anxious about rehoming her elderly mother, leading her to resist any plan to move her to a retirement facility.

Written by multi-award-winning screenwriter Kata Wéber, the film is produced by Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai), Australia’s Megan Wynn (Together), and four-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Loveless).

Executive producers include Natalya Pavchinskaya (S’YA Concept), Stuart Manashil, Pankaj Mamtora (Lonestar Films), Kanesh Mohana Sundaram (GVKM Elephant Pictures), Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Viktoria Petranyi, David Edelstein, and the late Kevin Turen. WME Independent is handling international sales for the film, backed by S’YA Concept, which Screen NSW is supporting via the Made in NSW program.

Mundruczó says he was “thrilled” to have drawn together such a diverse and talented cast.

“I really love Pamela – she’s such a versatile actress and her most recent performance in The Last Showgirl was unbelievable,” he said.

“She showed such bravery and I’m tremendously excited to work with her.”