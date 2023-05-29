Panasonic launch Lumix 72-hour Filmmaking Challenge

Panasonic is giving a new meaning to short films with an initiative that gives participants just three days to shoot, edit and submit a project.

The Lumix 72-hour Filmmaking Challenge is open to all Australian filmmakers, with the eventual winner receiving a prize package including more than $10,000 RRP of Lumix imaging products plus $5,000 in cash.

To be considered, entrants must first create a 30-60 second video to demonstrate what makes them the perfect candidate for the challenge. Ten successful applicants will then be loaned the newly-launched Lumix S5IIX and supporting equipment to create a three-to-six-minute short film and trailer. The film must include a special theme that will be unveiled to the shortlist simultaneously at a video briefing to kick off the contest.

Following the 72-hour challenge, finalists will be invited to present their work to a judging panel including leading industry professionals at a showcase event in Sydney. The films will be judged by criteria that will recognise creativity and originality, cinematography, and the integration of the theme into the short film.

A People’s Choice Award will also be determined by a live poll during the event, with the recipient enjoying a prize package of more than $5,000 RRP in Lumix imaging products. Finalists will also receive flights to Sydney, tickets to the showcase event, and a night’s accommodation.

Panasonic imaging product marketing manager Aaron Waters said the competition was an opportunity for practitioners to “showcase their creative talent and ingenuity, regardless of their level of experience”.

“This challenge celebrates the art of storytelling through the lens. It is a platform for established and emerging filmmakers to demonstrate flair, collaborate with like-minded enthusiasts and celebrate each other’s work,” he said.

“It is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and we are excited to witness filmmaking passion shine.”

Applications close June 26. Find out more information about how to enter here.