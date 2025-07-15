Panasonic to bring AG-CX370 handheld camcorder to Australia

Panasonic’s latest addition to its CX series of professional camcorders, the AG-CX370, will be available in Australia from the end of this month.

The $8,537 camcorder is designed for video production, broadcasting and live streaming, and builds on the existing AG-CX350 and AGXC20AZ models.



Panasonic Australia product marketing manager, broadcast and professional video, Mathew Alexander said the AG-CX370 opened up exciting new possibilities for video professionals.



“I’m excited to introduce the AG-CX370 as the latest addition to Panasonic’s CX Series of professional camcorders. With this model, the lineup is now complete—industry professionals can now choose from the compact AG-CX20 4K camcorder, the handheld AG-CX350 4K camcorder, the AG-CX370 4K camcorder or the full-sized shoulder-mounted AJ-CX4000,” he said.

“This expanded range ensures there’s a camcorder solution for every application and production environment. As well as offering best in class image and lens quality, all models in the series support high-quality 10-bit 4K/50p recording, offer RTSP/RTP/RTMP/RTMPS streaming capabilities, are NDI/HX enabled, and integrate seamlessly with Panasonic’s studio and professional PTZ camera systems. This allows a unified platform, making multi-camera production more efficient than ever.”

Key AG-CX370 upgrades:

12G-SDI output

The SDI output terminal now supports 12G for high-quality, uncompressed 4K video to the latest video equipment. Simultaneous 4K output via SDI and HDMI is also supported.

GENLOCK input

The newly integrated GENLOCK input terminal enables broadcast-quality synchronisation in multicamera systems.

4-channel audio input

In addition to two XLR inputs, a 3.5mm stereo mini-jack input supports up to four external microphones for 4-channel audio recording.

4-channel independent audio volume controls

Each channel has a dedicated volume control for precise manual adjustment.

NDI® HX2 compatible

Built-in NDI® HX2 compatibility is provided for IP-based transmissions and camera control when connected to NDI® compatible devices, such as switchers and decoders.



Vertical video recording

A vertical video flag simplifies content creation for Instagram, YouTube Shorts and other vertical platforms.



Key AG-CX370 features:



Wide-angle, high magnification zoom lens with three manual rings

Professional three-ring control (zoom, focus and iris).

24.5 mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle 20x optical zoom, and i.Zoom.

High-precision AF with face detection, auto-tracking and 5-axis hybrid image stabilisation.

High-quality 4K video with HDR/V-Log gamma

High-definition, high-sensitivity 1.0-type 15M MOS sensor.

Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) for HDR recording, along with V-Log Gamma adopted from Panasonic’s VARICAM cinema cameras.

Broadcast-quality image tuning with 16-axis independent colour correction.

Advanced streaming and IP-based live production capabilities

4K direct streaming via RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP and SRT protocols.

LAN port with NDI HX compatibility for seamless IP-based live production.

Multi-codec and dual slots for flexible recording

4K/60p/10-bit MOV recording with high-efficiency HEVC codec.

HD recording compatible with AVC-ULTRA (P2 MXF)¹ and AVCHD formats.

10-bit variable frame rate (VFR) without cropping.

4-channel 24-bit PCM audio recording.

Dual memory card slots supporting relay, simultaneous and background recording.

Pre-REC, interval recording, timestamping and still image capture.

Enhanced system expandability and mobility for professional use