Panasonic to bring AG-CX370 handheld camcorder to Australia

Panasonic’s latest addition to its CX series of professional camcorders, the AG-CX370, will be available in Australia from the end of this month.
The $8,537 camcorder is designed for video production, broadcasting and live streaming, and builds on the existing AG-CX350 and AGXC20AZ models.
Panasonic Australia product marketing manager, broadcast and professional video, Mathew Alexander said the AG-CX370 opened up exciting new possibilities for video professionals.
“I’m excited to introduce the AG-CX370 as the latest addition to Panasonic’s CX Series of professional camcorders. With this model, the lineup is now complete—industry professionals can now choose from the compact AG-CX20 4K camcorder, the handheld AG-CX350 4K camcorder, the AG-CX370 4K camcorder or the full-sized shoulder-mounted AJ-CX4000,” he said.
“This expanded range ensures there’s a camcorder solution for every application and production environment. As well as offering best in class image and lens quality, all models in the series support high-quality 10-bit 4K/50p recording, offer RTSP/RTP/RTMP/RTMPS streaming capabilities, are NDI/HX enabled, and integrate seamlessly with Panasonic’s studio and professional PTZ camera systems. This allows a unified platform, making multi-camera production more efficient than ever.”
Key AG-CX370 upgrades:
12G-SDI output
The SDI output terminal now supports 12G for high-quality, uncompressed 4K video to the latest video equipment. Simultaneous 4K output via SDI and HDMI is also supported.
GENLOCK input
The newly integrated GENLOCK input terminal enables broadcast-quality synchronisation in multicamera systems.
4-channel audio input
In addition to two XLR inputs, a 3.5mm stereo mini-jack input supports up to four external microphones for 4-channel audio recording.
4-channel independent audio volume controls
Each channel has a dedicated volume control for precise manual adjustment.
NDI® HX2 compatible
Built-in NDI® HX2 compatibility is provided for IP-based transmissions and camera control when connected to NDI® compatible devices, such as switchers and decoders.
Vertical video recording
A vertical video flag simplifies content creation for Instagram, YouTube Shorts and other vertical platforms.
Key AG-CX370 features:
Wide-angle, high magnification zoom lens with three manual rings
- Professional three-ring control (zoom, focus and iris).
- 24.5 mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle 20x optical zoom, and i.Zoom.
- High-precision AF with face detection, auto-tracking and 5-axis hybrid image stabilisation.
High-quality 4K video with HDR/V-Log gamma
- High-definition, high-sensitivity 1.0-type 15M MOS sensor.
- Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) for HDR recording, along with V-Log Gamma adopted from Panasonic’s VARICAM cinema cameras.
- Broadcast-quality image tuning with 16-axis independent colour correction.
Advanced streaming and IP-based live production capabilities
- 4K direct streaming via RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP and SRT protocols.
- LAN port with NDI HX compatibility for seamless IP-based live production.
Multi-codec and dual slots for flexible recording
- 4K/60p/10-bit MOV recording with high-efficiency HEVC codec.
- HD recording compatible with AVC-ULTRA (P2 MXF)¹ and AVCHD formats.
- 10-bit variable frame rate (VFR) without cropping.
- 4-channel 24-bit PCM audio recording.
- Dual memory card slots supporting relay, simultaneous and background recording.
- Pre-REC, interval recording, timestamping and still image capture.
Enhanced system expandability and mobility for professional use
- Focus/zoom wired remote control, IP remote control over LAN and wireless remote control via
- tablet or smartphone
- V-Log or V709 in V-Log, or HDR/SDR in HLG, for each video output (SDI, HDMI and LCD).
- Fully compatible with multi-camera systems with GENLOCK IN and TC IN/OUT terminals.
- TSL protocol for switcher-linked tally display.
- Simultaneous display on high-brightness, high-definition LCDs and EVFs
- Low power consumption and high-capacity, fast-charging battery for extended recording.