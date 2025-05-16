Panasonic unveils LUMIX S1II and S1IIE cameras, large-aperture zoom lens

Panasonic has expanded its LUMIX S Series further with the introduction of two new models, the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE.

The LUMIX S1II features a newly-developed 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS image sensor, powered by the latest engine with L2 technology. This combination allows for faster readout speeds and processing, facilitating high frame rate recording in formats such as 4K120p and 5.8K 60p. Dynamic Range Boost mode achieves up to 15 stops in V-Log at frame rates below 30p.

The Open Gate feature now supports slow motion recording with the option for 5.1K 60p, while a a future firmware update will add multiple frame marker displays.

The LUMIX S1IIE is equipped with a 24.2MP sensor inspired by the characteristics of the LUMIX S5II, and introduces a Cinemascope widescreen video format (2.4:1) available in various frame rates including 60p without cropping.

As part of LUMIX’s collaboration with ARRI, Panasonci will make LogC3 available in the LUMIX S1II, S1IIE and S1RII later this year, providing filmmakers with access to advanced cinema workflow and flexibility.

“The introduction of these two new products rounds out the flagship S1 mirrorless Series. The range now features three powerful Hybrid models. The current S1RII is designed for 8K video and stunning 44.3MP photo resolution. The new S1II is for professionals and enthusiasts that are more video focused and prefer the speed, low light and

dynamic range performance of a 6K 24.1MP partially stacked sensor. Our S1IIE is designed for users that

love the sensor capabilities of the S5IIX but appreciate the S1 grade camera body that adds features like

internal RAW recording and new full width 50/60p Cinemascope recording,” said Panasonic product marketing manager imaging Aaron Waters/.

To complement these cameras, Panasonic is also introducing the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460GC) lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

The zoom lens features a large aperture of F2.8, iis compact and light for its class – it is approximately 99.9mm long and weighs around 544g. For video production, it has an advanced optical design and optimised internal barrel structure that suppresses focus breathing. It starts at 24mm wide-angle, and for high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control enables smooth F-stop transitions, preventing sudden exposure changes.

The LUMIX S1II and S1IIE and LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 lens are available in Australia in June, as is the LUMIX S1RII and LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 lens kit.

LUMIX S1II Main Features

High frame rate recording and wide dynamic range with a newly developed partially stacked sensor. Designed for the video production market and solo creators, as well as skilled amateurs looking for a high-speed camera to capture sports and motorsports.

Adopts a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame, partially stacked CMOS image sensor

Offers LUMIX’s first 15 stops of dynamic range video recordingv in V-Log at frame rates below

30p.

Supports LUMIX's first Open Gate 5.1K 60p high-speed recording option, along with other highspeed formats such as 4K 120p / 5.8K 60p for enhanced performance.

High-speed continuous shooting, offering up to 70 fpsix with the electronic shutter “SH/SH PRE” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing the user to experience post view blackout-free shooting

LUMIX S1IIE Main Features

Tailored for diverse shooting conditions. Suited for agile video production of weddings, short films and commercials, as well as enthusiasts looking for a professional grade camera to capture photo and video content from wildlife to vlogs, portraits and landscapes.

Adopts 24.2MP sensor inspired by the performance characteristics of the LUMIX S5II

Supports 6K 30p (3:2) Open Gate video recording

Offers 14+ stops of dynamic range video recording in V-Log

High-speed continuous shooting, offering burst shooting up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter

“SH/SH PRE” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of

approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing the user to experience post view blackoutfree shooting.

LUMIX S1II and S1IIE Common Features