Paramount ANZ ups Tamara Simoneau, Yeesum Lo

Following the departure of Daniel Monaghan, Paramount ANZ has promoted Tamara Simoneau and Yeesum Lo to its content leadership team.

Effective immediately, Simoneau will serve as vice president, content and Lo vice president content business affairs and strategy.

Simoneau has been with Network 10 since 2020, with credits including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Gogglebox Australia, Australian Survivor, The Masked Singer, The Living Room, The Project and Studio 10.

Lo has also been with Paramount/10 since 2020, serving as head of development. Prior to, she worked for Endemol Shine Australia as director of digital, as well as manager of business development for Endemol Shine Group and for NBCUniversal in New York.

“I am delighted to welcome Tamara and Yeesum to these new leadership positions on our content team,” said president of Network 10 and head of streaming Paramount ANZ Beverley McGarvey.

“They both have impressive track records and will play an important role in driving our programming slate across our platforms.”

Monaghan, who was SVP content and programming, has resigned to take up the role of executive director of entertainment content at the Foxtel Group, succeeding Wendy Moore.