Paramount ANZ’s Daniel Monaghan moves to Foxtel

Paramount ANZ SVP content and programming Daniel Monaghan is headed to the Foxtel Group, where he will replace Wendy Moore as executive director of entertainment content.

Monaghan will start in February next year, and will be responsible for leading content, strategy and channels across both Binge and Foxtel.

The executive has worked across both Network 10 and Paramount ANZ since 2012, initially joining 10 as a programming associate. For Paramount+, he spearheaded its local commissioning slate, including Fake, The Inspired Unemployed: Impractical Jokers, Last King of the Cross, Rock Island Mysteries and NCIS: Sydney, while at 10 he launched and refreshed major franchises including The Masked Singer, Australian Survivor, Hunted and Have You Been Paying Attention?.

Foxtel announced Monaghan’s appointment today in a company email from Kayo Sports, Binge and Foxtel CEO Hilary Perchard, seen by IF.

“Dan’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to our successful entertainment services… Over nearly two decades, he has been instrumental in shaping the programming strategy for Network 10 and Paramount+, driving significant audience engagement and revenue growth across the business,” Perchard wrote.

“At Foxtel Group, Dan will lead with the Entertainment content team to ensure our award-winning Australian entertainment, drama, and lifestyle content continues to set the benchmark for premium and engaging programming. The team will continue to deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences, champion Australian voices, and share Australian stories with the world.”

Monaghan’s exit from Paramount comes amid speculation about its future both locally and globally following the Skydance merger. According to a report in Variety last month, 2,000-3,000 layoffs are expected across Paramount Global by November, with Skydance seeking $US2 billion in cost savings.

Moore’s resignation from Foxtel was announced in June.